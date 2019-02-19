The clients who were clad in red T-shirts numbered about 500. They marched through the major streets of Tarkwa township.

The clients carried placards with interesting inscriptions. Some of the placards pointed blame on government and state institutions for failing to help them get their money back.

Some also read, ‘Otumfuo bring back the gifts from NAM1’, ‘ Where is Chief Imam’, ‘ 2020 we go show Nana’, etc.

The angry demonstrators further stated their grief and disappointment in the state for failing to help them retrieve their monies from the company.

This will not be the first or last demonstration on the Menzgold saga. And we expect many more as the days go by.

Even though some of these disgruntled clients of Menzgold are hopeful of retrieving their monies, analysts believe their monies are gone forever.