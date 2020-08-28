According to GAF, military operations in Ghana’s border towns will continue unabated in a bid to foil terrorist threats to the country.

This was disclosed by Brigadier General Abraham Yeboah Nsiah, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Southern Command of GAF.

READ ALSO: Over 50 people grabbed for assaulting soldiers at Dome Faase

File Photo

“To hear from somebody that soldiers have withdrawn since the registration exercise completed is completely false,” he said.

“It’s probably propaganda to satisfy some political experience but we are not going to be distracted by that sort of negative propaganda. We remain focused; we remain committed to the security of this country.”

He noted that the heavy military presence at border towns was to deter terrorists from entering Ghana as the December elections approach.

The military chief also dispelled claims that the soldiers had an agenda and were harassing some residents.

Brigadier General Nsiah said this during a visit to interact with military officers deployed to the Ghana-Togo borders in the Ketu South Municipality.

“For now, we feel the need because there’s accelerated terrorist attacks within the sub-region and we are not going to sleep. We have to secure the border to ensure that no terrorist slips through any of the unapproved routes.

“We are not going to withdraw completely. We are going to be here for as long as the security need calls for it,” he added.