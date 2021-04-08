Money Rituals: We must teach our children that hard work pays – Adwoa Safo

In a statement, Sarah Adwoa Safo said it is disturbing that such a gruesome act was perpetrated by teenagers.
The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has expressed her condolence to the family of the 10-year-old who was murdered at Kasoa for ritual purposes.
She, therefore, called on all Ghanaian parents to teach their children that there is a reward in working hard.
“This is unfortunately indicative of the reality and times we live in, where a section of our youth would go to every extent to live ostentatious lives without putting in any commensurate hard work and effort,” the Gender Minister said.
“This disturbing act should be a wake-up call to all Ghanaians, that as a country, we will teach our children that there is dignity in hard work and with it comes the benefits thereof.
“We seem to have pushed aside the values and attributes of hard work, honesty and service to each other which are the building blocks of every fair and just society.”
The victim, Ismael Mensah, was gruesomely murdered by two teenagers, Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kiki, for money rituals at Kasoa.
The suspects, aged 16 and 18, later confessed to taking their young neighbour’s life on the instruction of a spiritualist, whom they had discovered on television.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested the fetish priest who allegedly directed two teenagers to murder their colleague for money rituals.
The spiritualist is said to have been arrested on Wednesday at Amanase, near Suhum in the Eastern Region.
