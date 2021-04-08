Money Rituals: We must teach our children that hard work pays – Adwoa Safo

“This disturbing act should be a wake-up call to all Ghanaians, that as a country, we will teach our children that there is dignity in hard work and with it comes the benefits thereof.

“We seem to have pushed aside the values and attributes of hard work, honesty and service to each other which are the building blocks of every fair and just society.”

The victim, Ismael Mensah, was gruesomely murdered by two teenagers, Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kiki, for money rituals at Kasoa.

The suspects, aged 16 and 18, later confessed to taking their young neighbour’s life on the instruction of a spiritualist, whom they had discovered on television.