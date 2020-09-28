Association is demanding improved conditions of service for its members and insists the strike will start on Thursday, October 1, 2020 until their demands are met.

In a statement, MOWAG said the Ministry of Health has so far failed to “resolve our long-standing but resolvable grievances.”

The group said its members are not working in conducive environments, citing the inhalation of cancer-causing chemicals like formaldehyde.

The statement, which was signed by general secretary of MOWAG, Bernard Kofi, said they are even lacking basic Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for their work.

“By this notice, all Mortuary Workers in public health institutions: Ghana Health Service, CHAG, Teaching Hospitals, University Hospitals and other quasi health institutions are hereby directed to lay down their tools on the 1st day of October until further notice,” the statement said.

Below are some of the concerns raised by MOWAG:

1. Unresolved issues of salaries, allowances, job placements and promotions (conditions of service).

2. 50% bonus promises by the President to motivate frontline health workers but denied mortuary workers without explanation even after petitioning His Excellency, the President.

3. Mechanization and Employment of mortuary workers as long ago agreed by the MoH and MOWAG.

4. Non-provision of adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to guarantee safety against the pandemic and other diseases that are confronted on daily basis at the mortuaries despite all the assurances from the government.

5. Victimization/intimidation of some members of the MOWAG by some institutional heads contrary to the spirit behind the Labour Act, 2003 (Act, 651).

6. Labour Department’s refusal/failure to respect and obey the directive of the National Labour Commission after the Commission directed, over a year ago that it does not support or condone illegality as in the case of the unlawful withdrawal of the MOWAG’s Collective Bargaining Certificate (CBC) and there tasked the Department to restore same.