She said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the government has failed the people of Ghana adding that the Inspector General of Police and the head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) should be blamed as well.

IGP announces DNA tests

The Acting IGP, James Oppong Boanuah confirmed that the DNA tests conducted on some skeletons retrieved in August of the girls have proven positive to be that of the missing Takoradi girls.

He announced that the missing Takoradi girls are dead.

The names of the girls are Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson, and Priscilla Blessing Bentum.

"A few minutes ago, officers of the Ghana Police service informed 4 families in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana that DNA test conducted on some human remains discovered into the course of police investigations into the disappearance 4 missing girls have turned positive, as the remains of the girls. The Ghana Police service has with regret informed the families that the remains of Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum," the IGP said to the media at a press conference.

The death of the missing girls has got Ghanaians clamouring for the sack of the head of the CID.

Families react

The families of three of the four girls at the centre of the Takoradi kidnapping case have objected to the declaration by the police that the skeletal remains found in a cesspit in Takoradi included those of their missing relatives.

They said they could not trust the outcome of the DNA tests as announced by the Police Administration and, therefore, demanded the reopening of investigations into the case and demanded the resignation of the CID boss, Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah; the Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery, and the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, accusing them of exhibiting gross incompetence in the handling of the case.

Betty Mould Iddrisu on leadership

Betty Mould Iddrisu adding her voice to the death of the girls said leadership has failed Ghana.

She said the tragedies of the Takoradi girls "whether they are alive or murdered, should be our turning point to free Ghana of this creeping violence; where young boys and girls are killed for ritualistic purposes, where ordinary people are murdered when walking the streets, where the vulnerable are prone to armed attacks, where vigilantism and mob justice is the order of the day, where we cannot protect our young girls from these savage attacks of kidnapping and sexual predators, where our penal system has become the training ground of sexual and other forms of pervasive influences, and the litany goes on and on."

"Let us FACE the realities that when the kidnappers left multiple clues no one was able to act effectively on any of the many leads as either a tool for their rescue or investigation!

"Mr. President, Inspector - General of Police, CID boss - you have FAILED the ordinary Ghanaian. Listen to the cries of your people and ensure that justice is done so that the families of four (4) of our citizens can live without trauma," she wrote on her Facebook wall.