My father will be angry and heartbroken by now - Zanetor Agyeman - Rawlings

Zanetor Rawlings, the daughter of the late president and member of parliament for the Klottey Korle constituency has said on national television that his father Jerry John Rawlings will be rolling sadly in his grave by now.

Speaking in an interview on the breakfast show with Kafui Dey on GTV, when asked what her late father will make of Ghana's economic situation today, the lawmaker indicated that looking at the economic distress the country is facing currently concerning the sharp steep of the Ghanaian cedis, hikes in fuel prices and exorbitant increase in foods, taking a toll on individuals and businesses will bring tears down the cheeks of his dead father.

She said, "What do they say, the person will rolling in his grave by now. Yeah, I think he will be heartbroken and angry at the same time,"

His heart bled for this country, I think he loved his country more than he did his family"

Rawlings was born in Accra in June 1947, to a Ghanaian mother and a Scottish father.

He came to global prominence in 1979 when, as an army lieutenant, he ousted General Frederick Akuffo as president.

Rawlings relinquished power soon after, handing over to civilian rule, but orchestrated another coup two years later, citing corruption and weak leadership.

From 1981 to 1993, Rawlings ruled as chairman of a joint military-civilian government. In 1992 he was elected president under a new constitution, fully assuming the role the following year.

Despite the military takeovers, Rawlings oversaw Ghana's transition to multi-party democracy and is often viewed as the man behind one of Africa's most democratic nations.

He served two terms before being succeeded by John Agyekum Kufour in 2001.

