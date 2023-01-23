ADVERTISEMENT
Okada rider stabs colleague to death over passenger

Andreas Kamasah

A disagreement between two commercial motor (Okada) riders in the Volta Region over who should pick a passenger first led to one of them stabbing the other to death.

A bloody knife
A bloody knife

Citinewsroom.com reports that the bloody incident happened on Friday, 20th January 2023 at Dagbamatey in the Akatsi South Municipality.

“The suspect, Agorsor Christian, is alleged to have stabbed his colleague with a screwdriver after the victim was able to pick up the passenger ahead of him,” according to the news website.

The 33-year-old victim, Agbesi Davor was being rushed to the Abor Sacred Heart Hospital but unfortunately, he could not make it to the health center.

Assembly member for the Avernorpedo Electoral Area, Rapheal Ahiable who confirmed the sad incident said that the suspect is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Relatedly, the Ahanta West District Police Command has commenced an investigation into the shooting to death of a 25-year-old man by his biological father for allegedly being stubborn.

The incident occurred at Ahuntumanu in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

The suspect, identified only as Uncle Awortwe, reportedly reached for a gun and pulled the trigger out of anger, killing the son, also identified only as Ankoo instantly.

According to 3news.com, the assembly member for the area Stephen Ackah confirmed the incidents to Connect FM.

Before his unexpected death, the deceased who lived at Kwesimintsim in the Effia-Kwesimitsim Municipality paid one of his regular visits to his father before.

“The information I have gathered is that the son who is now deceased has become a burden to his father due to his bad attitude. He lives in Kwesimintsim and whenever he visits his father, he steals almost everything in the house and sells them.

“His father has been complaining on several occasions but he is not changing his bad attitude. So it is alleged that he came to visit his father and exhibited a similar attitude, this time, he wanted to take his hunting gun away. His father got frustrated and shot him,” 3news.com quotes Ackah as saying.

He added that by the time neighbours arrived at the scene, Ankoo had died and his corpse was found in a pool of blood.

The suspect, Uncle Awortwe is in police custody while the deceased’s body has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

