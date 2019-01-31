Popular Ghanaian fetish priest, Kwaku Bonsam, has disclosed that he has Ghc50,000 locked up at Menzgold Ghana Limited.

According to him, he initially invested a sum of GHc400,000 with the gold dealership frim but was quick to withdraw about 85 per cent of the money before the company’s operations went south.

Speaking on Accra-based Kasapa FM, the fetish priest said he retrieved GHc350,000 after he was informed that Menzgold was facing some liquidity challenge.

He said he was warned by comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger that the company was at risk of collapsing.

“I was home when Afia Schwarzenegger called me and I asked why then she said come with me to Menzgold let’s go and collect our money meanwhile at that time, the issues had not started so I told her to give me time to look into it first,” Kwaku Bonsam said.

“I then quickly went there to take my money but I was given 350,000 and was told to come back another day for the remaining 50,000 but when the issues started I couldn’t go because others with more money than mine were even not complaining.”

Menzgold has been in the news in recent times following the company’s troubles with state regulatory bodies over its operations.

Currently, the operations of the gold dealership firm remain closed to the public, with several customers agitating for a refund of their investments.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, has been declared wanted after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Tuesday, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) also announced that it has secured a court order to freeze all properties and assets of the embattled businessman.