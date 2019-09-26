He said most of them as well as Ministers will not see the year 2020 due to their wicked ways.

In an interview on Angel FM DriveTime in Kumasi, the popular Kwaku Bonsam said Ghanaians are suffering due to the wanton corruption in the country.

“Ike today is September 24, 2019. Mark it on the wall, more corrupt MPs will die by the end of this year. I’m not joking. These corrupt MPs will not leave to see 2020 because the gods are angry. Ghanaians are suffering under these corrupt leaders. They are creating, looting and sharing. They have nothing to help Ghanaians but they aim is to enrich themselves through corruption.” he said.

'Corruption' to exit parliament as Kwaku Bonsam prepares to storm the house

According to Nana Kwaku Bonsam, his intention to contest Offinso North parliamentary seat as an independent candidate is to bring sanity in Parliament house if he wins the election.

“Ike I have passion to help Ghanaians especially my hometown Akomadan. I will bring sanity in parliament house. I will go to parliament with eggs and my gods ‘Kofio Kofi’. If you steal money from the state coffers then prepare to visit your ancestors. I swear more MPs will die before December this year and when I go to Parliament” he said.