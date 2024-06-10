My gov't has done well in fighting corruption in Ghana - Akufo-Addo

He emphasised that corruption flourishes in environments where it can be concealed, highlighting the importance of access to information in tackling this issue.

To address this, President Akufo-Addo noted that his government ensured the passage of the Right to Information Act (RTI) 2019, ACT 989, during its first term. He stated that this legislation aims to give practical effect to Article 21, clause 1(f) of the constitution, thereby promoting transparency and accountability.

Speaking at the commissioning of 'The Law House' project on 10 June, President Akufo-Addo said, "The Act, which successive governments failed to pass, seeks to implement the constitutional right to information held by public institutions. It fosters a culture of transparency and accountability in public affairs, subject to exemptions necessary and consistent with the protection of the public interest in a democratic society. The Act is now fully implemented with the governing board chaired by an experienced and respected retired high court judge."

The President mentioned that the Ministry of Information has trained information officers across various government ministries, departments, and agencies to ensure the full implementation of the Right to Information law.

Additionally, he highlighted the passage of the Witness Protection Act, Act 975, in 2018, which he signed into law on 24 August of that year. "The Act establishes a witness protection agency to create a witness protection scheme as a vehicle for offering protection to persons who are required to cooperate with law enforcement agencies as witnesses in the investigation and prosecution of cases, particularly corruption cases affecting public officers," he explained.

President Akufo-Addo also addressed accusations that he is only interested in exonerating his appointees accused of corruption.

He insisted that, as a respecter of the rule of law, he has ensured that cases are fairly investigated to avoid miscarriages of justice.

He described as unfortunate the suggestions, particularly from the 2024 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, that he acts as a "clearing agent" for his appointees.