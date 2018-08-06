Pulse.com.gh logo
'My govt will bring prosperity to Ghana' – Nana Addo


Assurance ‘My govt will bring prosperity to Ghana’ – Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo said his government is bent on bringing progress and prosperity to the nation in a balanced and inclusive manner.

‘My govt will bring prosperity to Ghana’ – Nana Addo play

‘My govt will bring prosperity to Ghana’ – Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that his government is committed to ensuring that all parts of the country see major development and prosperity.

According to him, his government is bent on bringing progress and prosperity to the nation in a balanced and inclusive manner.

The President made these remarks whiles speaking at the Asafotufiami Festival in Ada, on Saturday, 4th August, 2018.

According to him, government has improved the business environment in the last 19 months by ensuring a stable macroeconomy, and putting in place measures that are formalising the economy.

“I know we are not out of the woods yet, but I can assure you, Nenemei and Naamei, that our nation is on the right path,” Nana Addo said.

The President reaffirmed that policy initiatives like the “One-District, One Factory” and the “Planting for Food and Jobs” programme are still being oprationalised to create more jobs for the youth.

On the former, he said thirty-six (36) factories are at various stages of being operationalized, adding that when completed, thousands of direct and indirect jobs will be created.

“The Lan Tianyi Soymilk factory, located at Asutuare, in Shai Osudoku, has been inaugurated, and is fully functional. I would urge the Ada East and West District Assemblies, as well as the Ada Traditional Council, to develop a strategic plan towards exploiting the vast potentials of the area to ensure residents benefit from their local resources,”  he urged the Ada traditional rulers.

President Akufo-Addo further debunked claims that the introduction of the double track system at the SHS level will destroy the country’s education.

According to him, it will rather reduce class sizes and increase contact hours between teachers and students.

“On the contrary, this system will reduce class sizes, it will increase the contact hours between teachers and students, as well as increase the number of holidays. Every bold, new initiative that is rolled-out will, perforce, experience hitches and challenges,” he added.

