Ghana Medical Association calls of impending strike

news

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called off its impending strike action which was scheduled to start on August 20, 2018.

READ MORE: Gov't to meet Ghana Medical Association over impending strike

The suspension of the strike follows government's decision to meet the conditions tabled by the doctors at their 4th annual executive council meeting in Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

Following the executive council meeting, GMA threatened to withdraw all emergency services on August 20, then on August 27, “all services offered by doctors in the public health facilities shall be totally withdrawn.”

The doctors had expressed concerns over their conditions of service, especially on the freeze of their market premium.

In a statement calling off the strike, the president of the association, Dr. Frank Ankobea said: “Government has agreed to unfreeze the market premium with effect from May 2013. Some percentage points increase on the current rate has also been agreed.”

"Government has also agreed to give a detailed directive to all agencies and facilities to implement all the other aspects of the conditions of service that falls within their remit.”

“Following the agreement, the road map issued at Jirapa on Saturday, July 28, 2018, has been duly suspended by National Executive Council (NEC),” the statement added.

READ MORE: Doctors to strike over conditions of service, abuse of NHIL funds

The statement further said the various divisional chairmen have been directed to hold divisional meetings in the coming days to explain the details to GMA members.