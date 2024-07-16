My govt’s record in road construction is the best in Ghana’s history – Akufo-Addo

This figure starkly contrasts with the 4,636 kilometres of roads completed during the Mills/Mahama era from 2009 to 2016.

The President listed the various types of roadworks undertaken by his administration, which include asphalt overlays, new constructions, gravelling/re-gravelling, reconstructions, partial reconstructions, rehabilitations, resealing, surfacing, and the construction of 35 crucial bridges. Additionally, six interchanges have been added, with ten more currently in progress.

“This development is unparalleled in the history of Ghana, reflecting a level of commitment and efficiency in addressing our infrastructure needs that have not been seen before,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

He emphasised the positive impact these developments have on connectivity, economic activities, and the overall quality of life for Ghanaians.

Despite these significant achievements, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the ongoing demand for more roads, attributing it to the substantial road deficit inherited by his administration. He urged future governments to continue the momentum and build upon the foundations laid by his administration.

“The progress made sets a high standard and serves as a blueprint for what can be achieved with dedication and strategic planning. Successive governments must ensure sustained investment in infrastructure to address the road deficit and meet the evolving needs of our rapidly growing population,” the President remarked.

Pulse Ghana

In the Ashanti Region alone, 2,079 kilometres of roads have been completed, including major upgrades and enhancements. President Akufo-Addo highlighted specific projects such as the construction of the Suame Interchange and the upgrading of local roads in Kumasi, which have significantly improved connectivity and transportation in the region.