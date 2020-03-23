In a Facebook post, she announced that Sam Ekuful tested negative after he was tested at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

The Minister said she was grateful to God and thanked her well wishers and all those who showed concern.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's Facebook post

“Suspected Covid-19 specimen for SAM EKUFFUL submitted on 21/03/2020 tested NEGATIVE for SARS-COV-2 virus,” Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful wrote.

“We thank God. So shall it be for all friends family and well wishers. Thanks for all the concern you showed and God bless you all, even those who were gloating,” she added.

Last week, the Minister disclosed that her husband had gone into self-isolation following his return from the UK.

She said her husband was being kept in a room in their house and was not having contact with any member of the family.

"We leave his food at the door. If we want to talk to him, we stand at a safe distance away and talk to him, we wave him, he's okay,” she told Accra-based Joy FM.

However, Sam Ekuful will now be able to reunite with his wife and family, having tested negative for the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana has risen to 24, with one death recorded so far.