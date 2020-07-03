Mr. Domelevo said his work is embarrassing the government and that is why he has been directed to proceed on leave.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo.

The Auditor-General, however, said he will abide by the directive out of respect for the office of the President.

Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo

A section of the letter reads: “I have been constrained to make the points above as results of the following main observations:

“(i) Previous correspondence from the Chairman of the Audit Service Board (who works at the Office of the Senior Minister) together with the public pronouncement by Minister makes it clear that the Auditor-General’s work is embarrassing the government.

“(ii) The office must have been aware also that several appointees of the president, have not, since 2017 taken their annual leave to date. The direction, therefore, that I proceed on leave, oblivious of the other workers similarly circumstanced, gives the impression that the decision is not taken good faith.

“(iii) In the Kroll and Associates vrs the Auditor-General, the Supreme Court offered the lawyer 10 days from June 24, 200, to bring their written submission and the Auditor-General is to inspect documents or evidence of work done for the Senior Minister before going back to the Supreme Court.”

Read the full letter below:

Domelevo's letter