Nii Amarh Amarteifio said he can confirm that Nana Appiah Mensah never fired any gun, but admitted that the embattled businessman is heavily guarded by his security personnel.

Some aggrieved Menzgold customers stormed NAM1’s house at Trasacco on Wednesday to demand their locked-up cash.

According to reports, there were sounds of a gunshot in the vicinity as the customers gathered at the main gate of the house.



“Personally, no; he didn’t because I told you that when I got there, I spoke to the police and then they told me the customers told them that they heard gunshots,” the Menzgold PRO told Accra-based Starr FM.

“What I can tell you is that there is also a security detail in my boss’ office because of the issue, but personally, he did not. I have spoken to him and he told me that he never shot.”

Meanwhile, some of the customers were arrested after the protest but have since been cautioned and released.

Menzgold has been in the news in recent months following the company’s troubles with state regulatory bodies over its operations.

The Central Bank and Minerals Commission maintain that the company has been taking deposits and locally selling gold despite not having the requisite license to do.

However, the seriousness of the issue was confirmed in September 2018 when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) directed the gold dealership firm to shut down its gold trading activities.

Currently, the operations of the company remain closed to the public, with several customers agitating for a refund of their investments.