According to Nii Armah Amarteifio the decision was taken because the CEO of the company, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) and his son are traumatized following an ‘attack’ on the private residence by some aggrieved customers of Menzgold on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

In an interview on Okay FM in Accra, the PRO of Menzgold opined that the company was forced to suspend the payment because the lives of some staff of the business are in danger.

He revealed that, he has been receiving death threats from some of the customers.

Mr. Armah Amarteifio, however, pleaded with the angry clients to exercise patience and be calm as the company is putting in place steps to pay everyone owed.

He stated that, the demonstrations by customers will only frustrate the payment process and also slow down the process.

“Because of what happened yesterday [Wednesday, January 8], we have suspended the payments; whom is it going to affect; it will affect those in the zero category and it could even be that the people within the zero category were not part of those who went to my boss’ place; so the customers must be patient, we know they are going through a lot," Amarteifio said.