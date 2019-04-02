He said Appiah Mensah, who is popularly known as NAM1 wanted to contest the Awutu Senya East parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NPP.

In an interview on Power FM, General Mosquito alleged that: "This Menzgold thing, do you know the man was eying to stand as parliamentary candidate at Kasoa on the ticket of the NPP? He is the son of the NPP Women Organiser."

"That is how come he established the NAM mission at the area and started doling out money”.

Asiedu Nketia disclosed he was surprised at the stance by government in disassociating themselves from Appiah Mensah, who is popularly known as NAM1.

“If the same NPP now come out to tell us they do not know NAM 1 who are they deceiving”, he asked.

Relatedly, the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service will brief the media today in regards to a criminal case against NAM1 in Dubai.