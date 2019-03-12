According to Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran, who gain some popularity on FaceBook for prophesying about Ebony’s death before it happened, God has delivered a “Vice President” prophecy about NAM1 to him.

In a Facebook post, he wrote that “future Ghana vice president Nana Appiah Mensah NAM1 thou saith the Lord Prophecy by Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran. It is sealed”.

However, sometime back when NAM1 jabbed Isreal Laryea over his Menzgold UK report, he mentioned that he is not into politics nor a politician seeking power but only a businessman.

Though Nana Appiah has distant himself from politics, Prophet Cosmos has revealed that God has a call for the Zylofon Media C.E.O to be Ghana’s Vice President one day.

See the man of God’s post below and tell us what you think. Will you ever vote for NAM1 in any of Ghana's general election?