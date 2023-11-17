Nana Addo and Bawumia are incompetent — True Drivers Union apologises to Ghanaians

He stated that the budget read by Ofori-Atta is the last the NPP government will deliver to Ghanaians, describing it as the 'Yeeko Fie Budget'.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Rainbow Radio, he said Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia promised Ghanaians heaven but delivered hell to the citizens.

He believes the NPP led by Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia engaged in propaganda prior to the 2016 elections adding that Ghanaians are experiencing untold hardships.

He described the number of tax reliefs to cushion the business community and stakeholders in the vehicle importation value chain especially tax on electric vehicles imported now granted a waiver on import duties covering 8 years announced by Ken Ofori-Atta as 'robbing Peter to pay Paul' policy.

Yaw Berimah alleged that the initiative has been designed for friends, family, and cronies of the government to benefit from.

He lamented that the parts of electric vehicles are expensive, and that deal has been handed over to cronies of the government.

He asked the government to tell Ghanaians what the 2022 'Asempa budget' achieved.

He added that the challenges confronting Ghanaians have moved from bad to worse.

"As drivers, we will continue to criticise this inept government...We will be as critical of this government as we were of Mahama. They promised heaven and brought damnation. President Akufo-Addo and his vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, are both bad. They are incompetent.

"We would not have wasted our time, resources, and energy supporting them if we had known that the change President Akufo-Addo promised was this disaster of leadership. We are displeased with their performance. They have failed Ghanaians and must be removed.