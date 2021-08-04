The new COCOBOD Board of Directors is due to be sworn in by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto (MP), on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Peter Mac Manu's profile

Peter Mac Manu served as the national chairman of the New Patriotic Party from December 2005 to February 2010.

He was made manager for the successful campaigns by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP towards the presidential and parliamentary elections of 2016 and 2020.

Mac Manu has a Bachelor's degree in business administration from the School of Administration of the University of Ghana. He later worked as a businessman and entrepreneur, founding and managing many companies.