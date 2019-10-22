According to him, critical road projects are currently being undertaken “to ensure that every part of the country has quality all weather roads.”

The President made the statement during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the US$135 Million Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo

“We are tackling critical road projects in a holistic manner to ensure that every part of the country has quality all weather roads,” Nana Addo said.

“These many projects being taken by the government to improve the road infrastructure of the nation.”

Residents in different parts of the country have in recent times embarked on several demonstrations over the deplorable state of roads in their communities.

The latest to protest were the people of Ablekuma and Manhean, who took to the streets on Monday to air their frustration.

The President said his government is committed to addressing the problem of deplorable roads across the country.

He said the construction of the Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange is one of many projects meant to improve the road infrastructure in Ghana.

Nana Addo added that an amount of GH¢2.2 billion has been released to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to offset debts owed contractors.

“The good news does not end here. The Ministry of Finance has released GH¢2.2 billion to the Ministry of Roads and Highways for payment for works done by road contractors across the country.

“This will improve the cash flow of our contractors, and ensure that those who had left their construction sites return to complete their projects,” the President added.