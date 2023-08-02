ADVERTISEMENT
It's too expensive for the gov't to complete Saglemi housing project — Nana Addo

Emmanuel Tornyi

The government will not be able to continue and complete the Saglemi Housing project started by the erstwhile John Mahama administration, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

He said the government would incur more debt in an attempt to complete the Saglemi Housing Project.

According to him, the government is exhausted and handicapped and can’t make a further commitment to the Saglemi project.

Saglemi housing project is a public housing project located in Prampram in the Ningo Prampram district in the Greater Accra Region.

The project was started in 2012 by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) under John Mahama to ease the accommodation deficit in Ghana.

The project has come to a halt as the government revealed that corruption and lack of proper planning by politicians caused the delay in the completion.

Earlier, the former Minister of Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea revealed that former NDC government officials involved in the botched Saglemi Housing deal embezzled more than $144 million of the $179.9 million paid to the contractor.

He disclosed that the ministers who played a role in the stalled Saglemi Housing project will be prosecuted.

Also, the current Minister for Works and Housing Francis Asenso Boakye disclosed that the government decided to lay hands off the project to pave the way for a private developer to refurbish the housing units and sell them to potential owners.

Asenso Boakye said the funds that will be generated from the sale of the Saglemi Housing project will be reinvested into another affordable housing project.

Nana Addo adding his voice to the botched project said the Saglemi project has been taken to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Ghana Police Service for investigation which has resulted in criminal judicial proceedings.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony in Accra on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, for works to begin on the construction of some 8,000 units of affordable housing project located at Pokuase said "We are aware of the delays and setbacks encountered during the execution of this project."

"However, in the meantime, to forestall the project from deteriorating the Minister of Works and Government has actively engaged the government, cabinet, the Ministry of Finance, and the office of the Attorney General on the completion of the project.

"It has been established that in addition to the US$198 million already expended on the project, the government has to raise additional funding to the tune of US$46 million to complete the infrastructural works. That is water, electricity, and drains to mitigate flooding.

"Further, US$68million is required to complete the buildings and other essential onsite infrastructure works like the waste holding bay, sewage treatment plants, and the development of socioeconomic and civic infrastructure such as basic school, clinic, and shops," he stated.

