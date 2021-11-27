RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Nana Addo has no peer in job creation – Youth Employment boss

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Justin Koduah Frimpong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has espoused the job creation credentials of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

According to him, Nana Addo's job creation prowess cannot be matched by any president under the Fourth Republic.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, Koduah Frimpong said the government deserves commendation for reducing unemployment since he came to office in 2017.

"If we cast our mind back to 2017, what was the employment situation in our country and what did the current government do in attempting to solve the unemployment situation in the country," he stated.

He said in the various public sectors: education, health, security, "the record number of people who have been recruited is unmatchable.

He also revealed that several companies and employers seeking new employees, and are also offering potential employees opportunities to gain employment.

"The primary objective of the YEA Job Fair is to provide opportunities for job seekers to go through live interview sessions to get employed by the participating companies from the private sector," he added.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Volta Region: Man kills girlfriend and keeps body in fridge

File photo

NSMQ 2021: Prempeh College beats PRESEC–Legon and Keta SHTS to win fifth title

Prempeh College

Reckless sex accounting for over 2,000 new HIV infections recorded in E/R - AIDS Commission

Over 2,000 new HIV infections recorded in Eastern Region.

#NSMQ2021: Winner to be awarded GH¢80,000

Prempeh College