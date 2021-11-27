Nana Addo has no peer in job creation – Youth Employment boss

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, Koduah Frimpong said the government deserves commendation for reducing unemployment since he came to office in 2017.

"If we cast our mind back to 2017, what was the employment situation in our country and what did the current government do in attempting to solve the unemployment situation in the country," he stated.

He said in the various public sectors: education, health, security, "the record number of people who have been recruited is unmatchable.

He also revealed that several companies and employers seeking new employees, and are also offering potential employees opportunities to gain employment.