Nana Konadu thanks Ghanaians for giving her husband a befitting burial

She spoke at the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) virtual concert in memory of the late former president.

The former First Lady admitted in her speech that it hasn't been easy for her and the family, but the love and concern shown by Ghanaians have made things easy for them.

Through MUSIGA, she also thanked the Akufo-Addo-led government for its role in helping give Mr Rawlings a befitting burial.

She was also full of praise to MUSIGA for recognising her late husband. She opined that the late Rawlings was really committed to the industry, for which he had a close relationship with its stakeholders.

Explaining why the former president had such passion for the entertainment industry, she disclosed Mr Rawlings believed for a country to develop economically, sectors such as sports, arts and music could not be overlooked.

This, she said goes a long way to elevate the character of the people as music forms part of culture.