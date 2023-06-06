National Cathedral doesn't belong to any individual but Yahweh — Duncan-Williams

He emphasized that the edifice is of God and belongs to Him.

He stated that the facility bears the name of God, thus it doesn't belong to any individual except to the one in whose name it was built.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This National Cathedral does not belong to any individual, it bears the name of Yahweh," he said in a video shared on social media by the National Cathedral.

He added that the name of 'him' who created the heavens and the earth and whenever we go in there to pray, we pray in that name that is above every other name.

The Cathedral project is currently on hold due to a lack of funding.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the National Cathedral project remains the most sleazy, reckless, sacrilegious, and scandalous mission by the sheer magnitude and audacity in the entire history of Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

How National Cathedral started

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accompanied by senior members of the Clergy laid the foundation stone for the National Cathedral on March 5, 2020, to start the construction.

A National Cathedral Secretariat has been set up to raise funds from individuals and the private sector for its construction, while work continues apace.

The Secretariat of the National Cathedral of Ghana is pleased to announce the appointment of Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah as the New Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project.

Announcing the Board of Trustees at the Presidency on Monday, February 8, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, expressed his satisfaction that in Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, a suitable and worthy replacement has been found for founding Trustee Chairman, Most Rev Samuel Asante Antwi, who passed away on September 13, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah in his acceptance speech expressed the appreciation of the Trustees to the President for the privilege to serve as Trustees and his gratitude for the honour done to him by the President. He expressed the hope that, collectively, he and the team will work to ensure the completion of the National Cathedral.