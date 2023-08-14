National Cathedral: Over GH¢900,000 spent to rent for Deputy Commissioner of CHRAJ

The residence forms part of the demolition exercise at Ridge to create more space for the construction of the National Cathedral.

In a Twitter post, Ablakwa said the building was demolished on the instruction of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The demolished building is to make way for the construction of the National Cathedral; an edifice that is going to be an iconic centre for thanksgiving and worship of God for His mercies, according to Nana Addo.

But some have questioned the rationale behind pulling down all buildings for the take-off of the multipurpose Cathedral.

Among residents on that stretch are some nine Judges who are also going to lose their homes - 10 six-bedroom bungalows built by the Judicial Service to house Court of Appeal Judges.

In lieu of this, the government has committed to construct twenty-one (21) new bungalows on the Second Circular Road, Cantonments to replace the ones affected by the cathedral project.

About 21 plush residential villas as well as a training facility for the Judicial Service are to be built to replace the demolished structures.