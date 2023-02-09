National Security operatives are pursuing Ablakwa – Barker-Vormawor alleges

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, February 8, he entreated the opposition National Democratic Congress to not lose guard, and reiterate his call for the impeachment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Barker-Vormawor himself has been a victim of alleged assault and torment at the hands of security officials as a result of his activism in Ghana for which he is being prosecuted for alleged treason felony.

He did not disclose why Ablakwa is being stocked by the security officials, but the lawmaker has been one of the incumbent government’s fiercest critics.

Over the years, he has exposed and spoken against corruption and mismanagement of the country’s resources by the government and its appointees. He is currently on the case of the National Cathedral construction which has been fraught with allegations of corruption.

Meanwhile, the MP has vowed that he is not scared to go to prison and cannot be gagged.

He said threats by some state institutions and the judiciary to silence him from doing his parliamentary work will fall flat.

In a statement on social media, the NDC lawmaker said he is being threatened with jail time for his recent expose on the Secretary of the National Cathedral Board, Reverend Kusi Boateng.

“Let the cowardly forces of tyranny be told that I am not one to be frightened with imprisonment.

“I am ever ready to be a political prisoner of conscience than to be forced and compromised to a behind the scene deal with the corrosive enemies of the Republic,” he tweeted.

Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng has filed a motion, praying the High Court to commit Ablakwa to prison for kicking a writ meant to be served on him by a court bailiff on Friday, February 3.

The writ was to restrain the lawmaker from further making pronouncements and publications on the clergyman’s alleged double identity and conflict of interest cases being investigated by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).