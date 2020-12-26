The party is challenging the results of presidential and parliamentary elections, having accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of rigging the polls.

Speaking on Newsfile on Joy FM on Saturday, December 26, 2020, Rockson Nelson Defeamekpor, a member of the NDC’s legal team, said the party’s legal challenge of the results will start on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Ghana remains a beacon of democracy to the world – Akufo-Addo

NDC Presidential candidate, John Mahama

President Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term as President after garnering over six million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

The NDC, meanwhile, has rejected the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, describing it as “flawed”.

Last Tuesday, the Minority in Parliament marched to the head office of the EC to protest against the presidential and parliamentary results.

There was a near-violent standoff between the NDC MPs and the heavily armed police officers when the disgruntled legislators attempted forcing their way into the EC office.

Supporters of the party have also been hitting the streets in the various regions to protest against the Commission over the outcome of the elections.