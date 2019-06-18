The identity of one of the suspects, Seidu Mba has set the two main political parties, the NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on a collision course.

There has been a back and forth over his political inclination as a the NDC claims he is a member of the famous NPP vigilante group, Delta Force.

Some members of the NPP also said he is a member of the Hawks, a vigilante group affiliated to the NDC.

However, some leading members of the NDC are fighting amongst themselves for linking Seidu Mba to the NPP.

Former General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho lambasted the Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi for politicizing the kidnappings.

Koku blasted Sammy Gyamfi for holding a press conference on the recent state of kidnappings. He said, “Anybody who holds press conference and politicize crime is not a politician but a politicaster…True politicians apply wisdom…”

In defence of Sammy Gyamfi, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the party won't stop the politicization of the kidnappings.

He says the politicization of criminals was started by the NPP so why should they (NDC) stop when the criminals involved are known NPP Delta Force members.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the New Patriotic Party has recruited Delta Force members into the security agencies which is not good for the country’s security.

"The political parties are fighting to end political vigilantism but you have a government who keeps politicizing everything and even branding the NDC’s National Chairman as a criminal," he said.

"Until the NPP stops the politicization of National issues, we will also continue to politicize everything," he added.

Eight persons have since been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of the two Canadian women at Ahodwo, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.