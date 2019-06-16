The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, who was speaking at the final burial rites of the killed NDC Chairman for the Daffiama Busie Issa constituency of the Upper West Region, Richard Bayiviala Polibong, said the death of the chairman was a reflection of the insecurity in the country.

He said: “The way he died was tragic. We would have accepted it if he had fallen sick and died naturally but to have his life cut short through such a tragic event is not acceptable.

"Unfortunately, it is a reflection of the currently insecurity that exists in our country. People are afraid for their lives because armed robbers have become emboldened and they’ve gone on rampage.

"We urge the Akufo-Addo administration to be up and doing. It is the duty of the government to secure the lives of its citizens,” John Mahama said.

Richard Bayiviala Polibong was killed by unknown gunmen in May while returning from a funeral in his constituency.

He was shot in the head by the gunmen at Sagu, a village in the Wa municipality at about 9:30 pm.

This attack adds up to the shooting incident that happened at the NDC regional headquarters in Kumasi in January.

It left one dead and one other injured. The attack was said to have been carried out by the Hawks vigilante group associated with the NDC.