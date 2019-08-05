According to reports from online news portal MyNewsGh, Max-Voy died at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra on Sunday after being on admission for a while.

Emmanuel picked forms to contest the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Norgbey.

He is reported to have fallen sick soon after picking his nomination forms and was rushed to the hospital where he has been on admission until his death on Sunday.

He went to the vetting very ill and was even rushed to the hospital on emergency after the vetting according to the source.

The NDC is expected to conduct their parliamentary primaries on August 24th across various constituencies in the country.