He said leaders and supporters of the opposition party have their sights on the inauguration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and that they are planning to disrupt it.

The president, who has been elected for a second term, is expected to be sworn in at Parliament House in Accra on January 7.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Fox FM afternoon political talk show, the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Regional First Vice Chairman explained: “per the information, we are gathering, we are not going to sit down aloof for these things to happen before we act”.

“My outfit has mounted surveillance now so I can assure you that, nothing can happen to our market women and men and their properties are under my watch," he added.

The Ashanti Regional NPP executive warned such unscrupulous persons to stay away from Kejetia market center and others in the metropolis.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway has disclosed that 13 leaders from the African continent will be at the inauguration.

The African leaders include the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, President of Liberia, George Weah and the President of Cote d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré; the Head of state of Mali, Acting President Bah Ndaw; the President of Chad, Marshal Idriss Déby; the President of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenç; the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The rest includes the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio; the President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló; the President of Guinea, Alpha Condé; the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé and the President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou.