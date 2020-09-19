Sammy Gyamfi said the communications team of the NDC does not even intend to return to that platform.

The Kokrokoo morning show, hosted by Kwame Sefa Kayi, is one of the most listened to programmes in Ghana.

But the NDC took a decision to boycott the programme in May, asking its members not to step foot there.



There have, however, been reports that the party has been in talks with the management of Peace FM for a possible return.

Reacting to this, Sammy Gyamfi said such reports are false, while describing the Kokrokoo show as overhyped.

“For the records, the NDC has never and will never beg to appear on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The Comm. Bureau that I lead, does not intend to ever return to that show. The NDC brand is far greater than that overhyped platform. Our boycott still stands. Ignore the lies.”