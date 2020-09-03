He said he won't relent in his ambition that the Akufo-Addo government provide Ghanaians with good governance.

The NDC communicator said he sees himself as no threat to anyone in the ruling NPP and he is only doing his job.

“I won’t consider myself as a threat. The job I do is to keep the government on its toes by ensuring whatever they promised to Ghanaians, in their campaign message, is fulfilled.”

He, however, reiterated that him criticizing the government is only out of a clear conscience and not based on a selfish agenda.

“…For me anyone, with a clear conscience, who always speaks against a governing party for wrongdoings will definitely have enemies. There’s no government that likes to be chastised and exposed for the public’s eye…We the opposition party NDC have taken it upon ourselves to be vocal about the government’s harsh choices. Whether you like it or not, you will always be criticized.”

Since his election as the communications officer of the opposition NDC, Mr. Gyamfi has been very vocal in his critique of government policies and style of governance.

A stance he defended by saying he is not doing it please someone's ego, therefore, the radical way he is going about it.

“But I’m happy by the encouragement from critics and opinion leaders to keep up…that alone is satisfying for me. The job demands courage because it is for the good of Ghana. We are not doing this job to please anyone’s ego. We are working based on our conscience and what will make the country move forward. We can’t have the same mindset, the reason we have different political parties,” he stated.

Sammy bemoaned that “unfortunately, in our parts of the world, we don’t accept constructive criticisms. If an opposition calls the attention of a government on some policies that pose danger for the country, you are seen as the bad person and targets you. Such people can consider you as a threat.”