He said pronouncements from the NDC flagbearer on the deal shows that he doesn't understand the basics of the transaction.

Speaking on Starr FM in Accra, the Deputy Minister said John Mahama is just following the bandwagon and making pronouncements on Agyapa.

“Mahama lacks understanding of the deal and I think that for someone who wants to lead this country he is only playing mere politics and joining the bandwagon,”

He added “Agyapa deal was discussed on the floor of parliament so is that what someone describes as opaque? If we are looking at opaque deals, let’s talk about signing off 70% of our bauxite to his brother [Ibrahim Mahama]”.

John Mahama has been very vocal about the Agyapa deal on his campaign tours of the Volta Region and the Upper West Region.

He said should he win the December 7 polls, he will cancel the Agyapa deal.

In an interview on TV XYZ, Mr Mahama said: “Agyapa is a very shady deal”, asserting: “It is a theft of Ghanaian royalties”.

Pius Enam Hadzide — Deputy Minister of Information

“If I become president, I will not accept that deal”, he threatened.

According to him, “the people of Ghana do not accept that deal” since, in his view, “it is against the money laundering rules”.

“If you look at the people who put this together, they are people close to the president and already they have been paid two million dollars”, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress claimed.