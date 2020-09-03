In a video circulating on social media, the NPP Chairman is seen showcasing the numerous gold bars he owns on Wontumi TV.

Screaming 'solid money' while removing the gold bars one by one from a bag, Chairman Wontumi said the bars attest to the fact that he is very wealthy.

The outspoken politician, has said in the past that, he was making $1 million at a point when he was doing small scale mining.

His mining firm, Hansol Company Ltd, according to him, was one of the successful and top mining companies with footprints mainly in the Western region.

Watch the video below