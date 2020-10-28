This comes after Mr. Agyapong accused the MP for the constituency, Cassiel Ato Forson, of being involved in the alleged plot to assassinate Gender Minister, Cynthia Morrison.

Speaking on Net 2 TV, Kennedy Agyapong accused Ato Forson of being the mastermind behind the assassination plot.

READ ALSO: Ato Forson drags Kennedy Agyapong to court over assassination plot accusation

Cassiel Ato Forson

“…The boys (arrested suspects) mentioned Cassiel Ato Forson’s name to the police. Why is it that the police would not like to speak the truth?” he said.

“Ato Forson gave the boys to the parliamentary candidate, Paul Ofori Amoah. Truly speaking, the parliamentary candidate is very calm but Ato Forson did that. He should come out and challenge me.”

However, Mr. Agyapong’s comments have angered some NDC youth in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency.

The youth gathered at the river god of the town to invoke curses on the Assin Central MP for peddling falsehood against their legislator.

“Powerful deity of our land we beseech you today in the name of our MP Hon. Ato Forson. Some persons including Hon. Ken Agyapong has resorted to every means possible including making false allegations to destroy our MP and cause him to lose his seat,” their leader cursed.

“We summon Hon. Ken Agyapong to you (deity) deal with him mercilessly. Whenever he plots with others to come to Ajumako Enyan Essiam to cause mayhem in order for Hon. Ato Forson to be defeated may they never reach this town when they board a vehicle. Whenever he speaks evil of Ato Forson may he suffer paralysis and be numbed.

“We are not saying this only by way of mouth. We present to you(deity) our fowl and goat as a token for you to act on our plea to you. We ask you(deity) to summon and ask him why he’s doing this to Hon. Ato Forson.”

Meanwhile, Ato Forson has dragged Kennedy Agyapong to court over his assignation accusations.

He is demanding damages to the tune of GHc500,000 from Mr. Agyapong and GHc300,000.00 from Net 2 TV.

Ato Forson also wants “a sum of GHc600,000 as punitive damages against the defendants”, as well as an apology and retraction within seven days.