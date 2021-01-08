He said despite the contention of the results by the NDC, they are expected to cooperate with the government.

The NDC leadership in Parliament and at the national level boycotted the event yesterday at Parliament House.

The NDC has failed to accept the outcome of the 2020 general elections, alleging malfeasance in the polls.

Mr. Mahama has filed an election petition in court seeking among others a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, “the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

NDC MPs in December 2020 also marched to the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC) to petition the electoral management body over their disagreement of the results of the polls.

But Atta Akyea, the former Minister of Works and Housing, in an interview on Citi FM in Accra said the NDC's conduct was distasteful.

Samuel Atta Akyea

According to him, the NDC should work with the government until the Supreme Court rules in their favour.

“The only pathetic dimension to this inauguration is that the opposition members didn’t show up which is very distasteful because this is not how you ran a government. When you’ve lost an election, and you think you are peeved, you go to the court then all factors should be constant and everything should run for the system to go on until the apex court overturns the declaration.”