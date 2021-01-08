It all happened when the Tema West MP who was not part of the counting the ballot papers sensed the possibility of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) nominated Speaker, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, losing out to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Alban Bagbin.

Carlos Ahenkorah snatched uncounted ballot papers in the Speaker of Parliament elections and attempted to bolt with them.

The security detail inside the House attempted to stop him from getting out but he succeeded in exiting and was pursued outside.

He was also chased by Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed who accosted him and retrieved the ballot papers.

However, the financial analyst, Joe Jackson, commenting after the incident described it as an "absolute disgrace" adding that Carlos Ahenkorah should never be called an Honourable.

Tema West MP Carlos Ahenkorah

In a Twitter post, he wrote: "Watching the Carlos Ahenkorah incident again on UTV. He is an absolute disgrace. He should never be called Hon. @AhenkorahCarlos @NAkufoAddo @NPP_GH @GhanaParliament #ImpeachCarlosAhenkorah #CarlosAhenkorahShame".

But the MP said he snatched the ballot papers to ensure President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had the peace of mind to rule the country.

In a statement of apology for his misconduct on the floor of Parliament, Ahenkorah explained: "I did it for the grassroots who relied on us in power to survive, the president who needs some peace to run the country and the greater NPP party as a whole because we cannot always allow the NDC to threaten and vilify us".

"I apologise though to my family and friends, both far and near, who may be affected by my actions.

"The NPP in me couldn’t be controlled. I apologise but I tried!!!" he added.

Watch the video below: