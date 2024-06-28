NDC's focus will be low-cost housing for Ghanaians — Mahama

His plan includes a particular focus on low-cost housing for nurses, teachers, civil servants, doctors, and anyone with a steady income, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Mahama underscored the importance of offering social housing that is truly affordable for ordinary Ghanaians, as opposed to the so-called 'affordable' housing options priced in thousands of dollars and out of reach for many.

The NDC leader also pledged to encourage the Minority group in Parliament to help expedite work on the Rent Control Bill, which would prevent tenants from being forced to pay more than one year's rent in advance.

The Secretary General of the Tenants Union, Frederick Opoku, said it is important for the government to address the needs of Ghanaians renting, which he estimated to be about 19 million people in Ghana.

Mahama assured the group of his unwavering commitment to addressing the housing issue, citing his own experiences as a tenant and a benefactor to many people in rented houses for support in paying their rent in advance.

His assurances, he noted, should bring hope for a brighter future in housing for Ghanaians.

According to him, housing is a critical need, and the next NDC administration will address it as part of his legacy as President.

Rent Control Bill

The government has been working on updating its rent control regulations, culminating in the approval of a new Rent Bill by the Cabinet.

This new bill aims to address various issues in the housing sector, including outdated laws, tenant protections, and incentivising private sector investment.

The current Rent Act of 1963 and the Rent Control Law of 1986 have become inadequate due to the country's population growth, urbanisation, and changes in housing dynamics.

The new bill proposes several key changes, such as making it illegal for landlords to demand more than one month's rent in advance for monthly tenancies or more than one year's rent for longer tenancies.