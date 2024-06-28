ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NDC's focus will be low-cost housing for Ghanaians — Mahama

Kojo Emmanuel

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has revealed plans to focus on building low-cost housing for Ghanaians.

John Mahama with Tenants Union
John Mahama with Tenants Union

Speaking during a meeting with executives of the National Tenants Union, the former president emphasised that housing is a crucial need that his government will address.

Recommended articles

His plan includes a particular focus on low-cost housing for nurses, teachers, civil servants, doctors, and anyone with a steady income, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Mahama underscored the importance of offering social housing that is truly affordable for ordinary Ghanaians, as opposed to the so-called 'affordable' housing options priced in thousands of dollars and out of reach for many.

The NDC leader also pledged to encourage the Minority group in Parliament to help expedite work on the Rent Control Bill, which would prevent tenants from being forced to pay more than one year's rent in advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretary General of the Tenants Union, Frederick Opoku, said it is important for the government to address the needs of Ghanaians renting, which he estimated to be about 19 million people in Ghana.

Mahama assured the group of his unwavering commitment to addressing the housing issue, citing his own experiences as a tenant and a benefactor to many people in rented houses for support in paying their rent in advance.

His assurances, he noted, should bring hope for a brighter future in housing for Ghanaians.

According to him, housing is a critical need, and the next NDC administration will address it as part of his legacy as President.

Rent Control Bill

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has been working on updating its rent control regulations, culminating in the approval of a new Rent Bill by the Cabinet.

This new bill aims to address various issues in the housing sector, including outdated laws, tenant protections, and incentivising private sector investment.

The current Rent Act of 1963 and the Rent Control Law of 1986 have become inadequate due to the country's population growth, urbanisation, and changes in housing dynamics.

The new bill proposes several key changes, such as making it illegal for landlords to demand more than one month's rent in advance for monthly tenancies or more than one year's rent for longer tenancies.

This is intended to protect vulnerable tenants from excessive rent demands.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

GES makes changes to BECE, candidates to write 5 subjects instead of 9

2024 BECE in jeopardy due to govt's GH¢95.83 million debt to WAEC

Frank Annoh Dompreh

Govt has paid GHS80 million to WAEC for 2024 BECE – Annoh-Dompreh

KWAW

Kwaw Blay asserts company's innocence against Ablakwa's allegations

Bryan Acheampong

Appoint Bryan Acheampong as CEO of SSNIT Hotels if he's capable – Ab. Koomson