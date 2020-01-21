Describing the demonstration as useless, Sam Pyne wondered why the NDC after recognizing the challenges in the voters’ register, will turn around to hit the streets of the Ashanti Region against the compilation of new voters’ register.

He was convinced that the main opposition NDC has lost focus after hearing the NDC Deputy Communication Officer, Kwaku Boahen claim that the demonstration is against President Akufo-Addo, NPP and Madam Jean Mensa and her Electoral Commission.

“Kwaku Boahen said they are demonstrating against the Akufo-Addo-led NPP and Jean Mensa’s Electoral Commission, then this means that they have lost focus because they said they are demonstrating against EC for compiling a new voters' register, but now, they are saying they are demonstrating against Nana Akufo-Addo,” he jabbed.

He reiterated that "they don’t know what they are doing; they are not serious and for me, this demonstration is a useless demonstration. The demonstration is useless because the number of people on the streets for the demonstration, from reports are not up to six hundred (600)”.

Sam Pyne, however, added that eventhough it is the democratic right of the NDC to embark on a demonstration, they must ensure that no destruction of property occurs in the course of their civil action as the police will deal with them should anything go wrong.