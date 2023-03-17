New dates for 2023 WASSCE and BECE announced

Also, the BECE for both school and private candidates for this year will be written simultaneously from Monday, August 7 to Friday, August 11, 2023.

Pulse Ghana

In a statement, WAEC informed the public that the approved registration fee for entry in 7 or 8 subjects is GH¢381.24. This figure is exclusive of the fees for practical or oral tests which range between GH¢14.50 and GH¢19.50 per practical test.

On the BECE for school and private candidates, the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe said the council would hold briefing sessions for all stakeholders who would be involved in the registration of candidates from March 21 to 24, 2023, adding that "the registration portal for the registration of eligible candidates will be opened from Monday, March 27 to Friday, April 28, 2023".