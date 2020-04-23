The NPP scribe said the Electoral Commission is monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Ghana and might start the compilation in May.

He believes the only way to ensure Ghana has a credible 2020 general elections is to compile a new register.

"There is no way we won't have a new Voters' Register, by end of May if the burden comes down then the EC can devise ways of ensuring they do what they are mandated to do in a way that will not put the lives of people at risk".

The Electoral Commission (EC) has shelved plans of compiling a new Voters' Register due to the novel coronavirus.

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

The EC initially scheduled April 18, 2020, for the compilation of the new voters' register ahead of the December 2020 elections but following the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the country it was postponed and a new date has not been announced.

They have on several occasions explained that Ghana needs a new Voters' Register because it wants to ensure that the register that is used on the election day is more credible and efficient than the existing one hence the need for a new Biometric Voter Management System (BVMS).