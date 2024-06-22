Next NDC gov't to invest $3B in digital job creation - Mahama

Mahama emphasized the NDC's dedication to leveraging digital innovation to combat unemployment and stimulate economic growth. He highlighted the potential of the digital economy to offer opportunities for the youth and to position Ghana as a competitive player on the global stage.

“Our vision is to create a robust digital ecosystem that will foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation. By investing $3 billion in digital jobs, we aim to equip our young people with the skills and tools they need to thrive in the 21st-century economy,” Mahama stated.

Addressing the audience as the Guest Speaker at the university's 50th-anniversary event, Mahama introduced the "One Million Coders Programme," designed to generate additional digital jobs for the youth.

Mahama also pledged that the next NDC government would prioritize reviving the country's traditional export sector, particularly cocoa farming. He stressed the importance of providing incentives to cocoa farmers to boost exports and capitalize on improved world market prices.

“We will also increase production in our oil and gas sector. The last eight years have been wasted without one single oil well brought on stream,” Mahama lamented.

He criticized the current administration for not developing additional oil wells, especially during a global shift towards green energy.

“If we don’t bring these producers back on stream and take advantage of our oil and gas sector, the world would make the transition, and our gas and oil will become stranded assets,”

Mahama assured that his government would seek greater control over Ghana’s natural resources, moving towards processing these resources and attracting investments into farming, industry, and agribusiness. “This will increase our export potentials and bring in foreign exchange, leading to a stable currency,”

