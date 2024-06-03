ADVERTISEMENT
NHIA is providing free dialysis for kidney patients below 18 and above 60 years

Evans Annang

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), starting from June 1, will provide eight free dialysis sessions monthly for individuals under 18 and over 60 years of age suffering from kidney diseases. This initiative, running until December 2024, is part of the Authority’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

Kidney disease: Akufo-Addo directs Health Ministry to migrate dialysis costs onto NHIS
Kidney disease: Akufo-Addo directs Health Ministry to migrate dialysis costs onto NHIS

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of NHIA, Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, confirmed in a statement that this effort is part of the anniversary festivities.

An amount of GH¢2,000,000.00 has been sanctioned by the government of Ghana and approved by parliament, as outlined in the NHIA's 2024 Allocation Formula.

The aim is to assist financially-challenged and vulnerable patients in need of dialysis treatments.

In addition, the NHIA has dedicated an extra GH¢2,400,000.00 from its Corporate Social Responsibility budget, approved for the scheme, to further support this significant health intervention.

“As part of NHIA’s 20th Anniversary, the NHIA, through administrative arrangements, has allocated an additional GH¢2,400,000.00 under the Corporate Social Responsibility approved budget of the scheme to support this initiative,” the statement said.

The report also stated that following the verification of patients currently undergoing dialysis, the monthly cost for those within the specified categories is estimated at GH¢329,952.

By the conclusion of December 2024, the total expenditure is anticipated to reach approximately GH¢2.3 million.

The statement also detailed that patients between the ages of 18 and 59 at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, and Tamale Teaching Hospital, excluding those at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), will be granted a subsidy.

This subsidy will cover two dialysis sessions per month, amounting to GH¢982.00 in total, which equates to GH¢491 per session.

The statement clarified that patients at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) are eligible for a subsidy covering two dialysis sessions each month.

The cost per session is GH¢245.50, which is 50 percent of the standard session price of GH¢491.00.

This reduction is possible thanks to a philanthropic contribution of GH¢380.00 per patient, aimed at ensuring cost equity across all medical facilities.

