NHIA is providing free dialysis for kidney patients below 18 and above 60 years

An amount of GH¢2,000,000.00 has been sanctioned by the government of Ghana and approved by parliament, as outlined in the NHIA's 2024 Allocation Formula.

The aim is to assist financially-challenged and vulnerable patients in need of dialysis treatments.

In addition, the NHIA has dedicated an extra GH¢2,400,000.00 from its Corporate Social Responsibility budget, approved for the scheme, to further support this significant health intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As part of NHIA’s 20th Anniversary, the NHIA, through administrative arrangements, has allocated an additional GH¢2,400,000.00 under the Corporate Social Responsibility approved budget of the scheme to support this initiative,” the statement said.

The report also stated that following the verification of patients currently undergoing dialysis, the monthly cost for those within the specified categories is estimated at GH¢329,952.

By the conclusion of December 2024, the total expenditure is anticipated to reach approximately GH¢2.3 million.

Pulse Ghana

The statement also detailed that patients between the ages of 18 and 59 at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, and Tamale Teaching Hospital, excluding those at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), will be granted a subsidy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This subsidy will cover two dialysis sessions per month, amounting to GH¢982.00 in total, which equates to GH¢491 per session.

The statement clarified that patients at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) are eligible for a subsidy covering two dialysis sessions each month.

The cost per session is GH¢245.50, which is 50 percent of the standard session price of GH¢491.00.