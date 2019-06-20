Prof. Augustine Uzoma Nwagbara was dismissed from his role as visiting lecturer on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the University said, the Nigerian Professor was culpable of gross misconduct following his unguarded comments.

“The University is highly disturbed by the huge embarrassment his unguarded statement has brought to the institution, the Ministry of Education, and indeed, Ghana as a whole,” the statement said.

“The University after subjecting Prof. Augustine Uzoma Nwagbara to the internal disciplinary process finds him culpable of gross misconduct and has, accordingly dismissed him.”

Prof. Nwagbara was captured on video inciting the Nigerian community in Ghana to devise strategies that will destroy Ghana’s international image.

He accused Ghanaians of being part of the reason why Nigeria has a bad image, saying it is time for Nigerians to also reciprocate.

His comments led to him being picked up by the Police, but he was later granted bail on Tuesday.

The University of Education said it “totally dissociates itself from the grossly irresponsible comments and condemns it in no uncertain terms.”

“The University apologises to Ghanaians for Prof. Nwagbara disparaging remarks about this country’s educational system and further indicates that the comment was full of factual inaccuracies,” the statement added.

Read the UEW’s full statement below: