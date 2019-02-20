The suspect, Omotola Daramola, has since been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

State prosecutor, Chief Inspector Grace Bandoh, told the court that the Police gathered intelligence that Omotola had recruited and transported the victim (name withheld) from Nigeria to Ghana to engage in prostitution.

The prosecution explained that a team of police officers went to Weija in Accra to arrest the suspect and to rescue the victim.

Chief Inspector Bandoh said the Police later found out that the suspect was assisted by one T.K or YK in Nigeria to recruit the victim.

This, the prosecution said, was done under the pretext of securing the victim job at Omotola’s hair salon.

However, further investigations by the Police revealed that Omotola has been forcing the victim to engage in prostitution.

The prosecution also revealed that the suspect collects all the proceeds the victim makes from prostituting.

Omotola has since been charged with human trafficking, although she pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, presiding judge Rita Abrokwah Doko has adjourned the case to March 5.