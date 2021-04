Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hailed this move by saying: "The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country."

Nana Addo added that: "this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the dev’t of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector."