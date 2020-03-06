The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Badu Sarkodie told Accra-based Citi FM that the suspected patient is a Ghanaian woman based abroad. She returned to Ghana for a medical procedure.

Dr Badu Sarkodie added that the suspected patient reported to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Friday afternoon.

He added that the research institute will complete the tests by close of day.

“Yesterday, information reached us in the evening that there is a suspected case in Korle Bu and tests have been taken to know exactly what it is. Indeed, it is suspected to be COVID-19 and samples have been taken and sent to Noguchi Memorial Institute. I have been informed that they are actively working on it so we are waiting for the report. This person is a Ghanaian citizen who was living outside the country and has come to the country for a medical procedure.”

This is the second time the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital is recording a suspected case of coronavirus. The first one involved two Chinese nationals, who tested negative after examination and testing by the Noguchi Medical Research Institute.

All 33 suspected cases in Ghana have negative – GHS boss

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) had earlier indicated that said 33 suspected cases of Coronavirus in Ghana had all tested negative.

Dr. Patrick Aboagye indicated that as of Monday (March 2, 2020) that one case, however, was still being tested.

“So far we’ve tested about 33 cases. All have proved negative. One case is being tested… All the tests were done here [in Ghana]. The tests are 100 percent sure. We have the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR)… For now, the two are enough,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service have started educating the public on various measures to prevent the virus and contain it should there be a reported case.